Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
270 Armory Rd
North Wilkesboro, NC 28659
(336) 838-3178
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Beaver Creek Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Beaver Creek Baptist Church
Susan Edmiston Obituary

NORTH WILKESBORO — Mrs. Susan Sharon Hall Edmiston, age 64, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Wilkes Senior Village. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Beaver Creek Baptist Church with Rev. James Hall officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Edmiston was born Jan. 2, 1955, in Caldwell County to John McKinley and Barbara Edmiston Hall. She retired from Lowes Call Center. Mrs. Edmiston was a devoted church member of Beaver Creek Baptist Church. Susan was a loving grandmother and loved to travel the world. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Andrew Edmiston Jr. She is survived by three stepsons, Bryan Edmiston and Ryan Edmiston both of Charlotte and Joseph Edmiston and wife Meagan of North Wilkesboro; a step-grandson, Christopher Edmiston of North Wilkesboro; two brothers, John M. Hall Jr and wife Kathy of Conover and Joel L. Hall and wife Lee Anne of Weddington; three nephews; Chris Hall and wife Lea, Jason Bolick and wife Callie and Austin Hall; aunts and uncles Steve and Polly Edmiston of Lenoir, Gene and Janet Pennell of Charlotte, John and Judy Nemath of Marrieta, Georgia and numerous cousins. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the c/o Annette Battle PO Box 9 North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com

Published in The Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2019
