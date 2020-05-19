Ted Harris
Ted Buford Harris went to be with Jesus on May 16, 2020. He was born in Surry County on August 8, 1936, to Hiram and Margie Harris. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his first wife Magdalene Harris, his brothers and sisters Aldon, Mack, Edith, Mayburn, Mary, and Kathleen, his daughter, Renee Hagwood and husband Sonny, his son Aubrey Harris. He is survived by his wife Judith Harris of the home. His son Tony Harris and wife Julie of Thurmond. His stepsons Kevin Cobb, Carter Cobb and wife Allison, Kendall Cobb, Stepdaughters Kelly Horner and husband Tom, Tiffany Lane and husband Chris and Melody Hattaway and husband Charlie. Grandchildren Aubrey, Morgan, Jessica, Chad and wife Sonda, Brent, Sarah and husband Grant, Katy, Clara, Brittan, Sophia, A.J., Sam, Emily, Arielle, Jazmyn and Karson. Great- grandchildren Mason, Matthew, Ezekiel, Lily, Aurora, Liam and Ava. Mr. Harris will lie-in-state, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Central Full Gospel Church from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. A Drive in, Funeral Service will start at 2 p.m., in the Parking lot of the church by Rev. Bobby Norman and Rev Alex Smith. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the Harris family.

Published in The Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
