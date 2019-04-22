MOCKSVILLE — Mrs. Teresa Ann Billings Alexander, 57, joined her Lord and Savior April 20, 2019, at her home after a courageous journey. She was born Feb. 22, 1962, in Sparta. Teresa was the beloved wife and best friend of her one and only love of 34 years, Ricky W. Alexander. She was a dedicated mother and treasured her children as her greatest blessings. Teresa perfectly fit her role as "Gigi" and valued every moment she spent with her new granddaughter. She was a loved friend and cherished those she was honored to call such. Teresa was a woman of remarkable humility, unfailing faith, and unconditional love. She had a great impact on each person she encountered and, without doubt, such impact will live on through an admirable legacy. As a loyal servant to the Lord, she passed seeking to do His will and honor His great commission. "For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life." John 3:16 Teresa was a member, Sunday school teacher, and choir member of Ijames Baptist Church and appreciated them as her family in Christ. She enjoyed her work as a medical coder, bestowing in total 20 years of service at Wake Forest Baptist Health following 15 years at Piedmont Airlines. Teresa was a graduate of Starmount High School in 1980, and of Wilkes Community College in 1982, after attaining an associate's degree in computer programming. She loved to sing, enjoyed time walking outdoors, and reading, growing in God's Word. She was preceded in death by her father, Luther Dale Billings; and her father-in-law, Robert William Alexander. She will forever be loved, honored, and missed by those who survive her including her husband, Ricky Wailor Alexander of the home; two daughters, Amy Woodfin (John) of Advance and Sarah Pearce (Caleb) of Arden; her mother, Betty Ann Spainhour Billings of Clemmons; a granddaughter, Lyla Ann Woodfin; a sister, Beth Ladd (Doug) of Raleigh; paternal grandmother, Ruby Billings of Sparta; mother-in-law, Annie Sue Alexander of Elkin; two nieces; one nephew; brother-in-law, Bobby Alexander of Hayes; stepmother, Louise Billings of Kernersville; as well as three special granddogs. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Ijames Crossroads Baptist Church, with Mr. John Woodfin officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Elkin. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, they request that memorials be considered for , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to www.eatonfuneralservice.com.