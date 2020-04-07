|
Ms. Teri Anita Sparks, age 61, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at The Living Center of Concord. She has been a resident there since 2013. Previously, she lived with her sister in Concord from 2001 to 2013. Ms. Sparks was born April 26, 1958, in Surry County to Ralph Gilmer and Irene Sales Sparks. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Hamptonville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Nicky Gail Sparks. Survivors include: sister, Karen Morris and husband Eddie of Concord; niece, Kristin Donnelly and husband Kevin, great-niece, Kara Donnelly of Harrisburg; nephew, Kevin Morris of Charlotte and numerous cousins. Teri's family would like to thank friends and extended family members who gave love and support during her lifetime. A special thank you to staff at Coltrane Life Center and Living Center of Concord who helped to make her life brighter each day. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coltrane Life Center, 321 Corban Avenue, SE., Concord, N.C. 28025 or Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 8087 Windsor Road, Hamptonville, N.C. 27020. One of Teri's greatest joys was attending Coltrane Life Center and interacting with her friends, doing art activities and sharing her magazines. The staff at this facility became her second family over the years. Ms. Sparks will lie-in-state, Sunday, April 5, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private graveside service will be conducted at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Joe Souther officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020