Theresa Watson
Mrs. Theresa Marie Watson, age 55, of Statesville, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Watson was born August 25, 1965, in San Francisco, California, to Larry and Mary Boe Prosser. Theresa was member of Living Word Ministries in Statesville and a former sales associate for K-mart. She was preceded in death by her father. Survivors include: her husband, Craige Watson of the home; a daughter, Christine Boe Cameron; her mother, Mary Boe Prosser of Charlotte; a brother David Prosser and wife Lisa of Waxhaw; two sisters, Alyce Cameron and husband Brad of Charlotte and Robyn Kellam of Charlotte; one grandson, John Bradley Cameron. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. James Lewis and Dr. Danny Dodds officiating. Mrs. Watson will lie-in-state Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 12 p.m.–5 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
