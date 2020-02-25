|
|
Timothy Charles Stanley, age 43, of Boonville, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his home. He was born June 22, 1976, in Yadkin County to Donna Stanley. Mr. Stanley was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Spicer; step-father, Ronald Spicer; nephew, Ashton Spicer; grandmother, Mary Stanley. Surviving are his wife, Melissa Spicer Stanley of Thurmond; daughters, Lora Adams and spouse Jacob of Wilkesboro, Elizabeth Dawn Spicer of Boone; his mother, Donna Stanley Spicer of Boonville; sister, Amy Williams of Jonesville; grandparents, Rev. Don and Dorothy Stanley of North Wilkesboro; and nieces, Emily Spicer of Boonville, Shyann Vestal of State Road. A private family service will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
Published in The Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020