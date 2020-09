Tyler Cockerham

Mr. Tyler Lyn Cockerham 22, of Elkin, was born in Surry County on April 21, 1998, to Cristopher Lomax Sr. and Miranda Cockerham. He passed away on September 17, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Winston Salem, NC. He was a graduate of Elkin High School in 2016. Private Funeral services will be conducted for Tyler on Thursday at 1 p.m. September 24, 2020, at Spencer Memorial Chapel, 207 N. Bridge Street, Jonesville, NC. Public viewing walk through Wednesday September 23, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Spencer Memorial Chapel. Services are entrusted to Spencer Funeral Home.