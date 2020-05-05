Vassily "Bill" Kondratenko, known as Grandpa, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria; parents, Anna and Boris of Connecticut; brother, Jerry of Ukraine; and sister, Olga of Florida. Vassily was born in Ukraine in 1931. He lived in Austria, Italy, and Brazil, and spoke three languages fluently. In Brazil he met and married the love of his life, Maria. Vassily and Maria moved to the United States in 1960 along with much of their families, settling in Connecticut, where he would live for 40 years. He worked in auto body, eventually owning his own business. He was an active member of St Volodymyr Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Hartford, Connecticut. In 2003 Vassily and Maria moved to North Carolina to settle near their daughter. Vassily was a devoted husband and primary caretaker for Maria during a long and difficult illness, never leaving her side. The greatest gift he left his family was the example he set of faith, love of family, and complete devotion to his wife. Vassily was the proud father of two children. His daughter, Lucy McIlveen, and her husband Peter, live in North Carolina. His son, Val Kondratenko, and his wife Sharon, live in New Hampshire. His greatest joy came from his five grandsons: Steven,Thomas, and Christopher McIlveen of North Carolina, and Zachary and Cody Kondratenko of New Hampshire. More than anything he enjoyed the time he spent with his grandsons, and he was incredibly proud of the young men they have become. Vassily will be buried in Elkin, North Carolina, next to his wife, during a private ceremony.



