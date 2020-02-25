|
Velda Harper, 84, of State Road, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at SECU Hospice Care Center of Yadkin after a long battle with lymphoma. She was born November 26, 1935, to the late Lee Marvin and Beulah Wood Blackburn of Elkin, NC. She was married for 31 years to James (Jim) Harper who passed away in 1988. After marrying and living in Maryland for ten years, they moved the family to Elkin in 1969. Velda truly loved the Lord and was a devoted Christian woman, wife and mother of noble character as described in Proverbs 31. She worked vigorously to provide for her family and those around her in need. Her favorite pastimes included gardening, cooking, baking and reading, especially her Bible. She was a dedicated member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for 50 years where she taught Sunday School and served on various committees. Velda is survived by her sister, Alma Norman; three children, Kim Spivey (husband Tom), Julie Pruitt (husband Ronald), and Mark Harper (wife Debbie); seven grandchildren, Erin Holder (husband Brian), Ryan Spivey (wife Casey), Chris Pruitt, Brandon Pruitt (wife Saylor), and Emma, Lauren and Clay Harper; and three great-grandchildren, Saylor and Kaylee Holder, and Easton Spivey. Visitation will be at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church (593 Pleasant Hill Drive, Elkin, NC 28621) on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 1:00 pm. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home…
Published in The Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020