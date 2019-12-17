|
Vena Guyer Sprinkle, age 93 of Elkin, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Vena was born in Surry County on December 23, 1925, to the late Dillard Grant Guyer and Lena Edna Gentry Guyer. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and Choir Director for over 40 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, David Lee Sprinkle; sisters, Maurine Wagoner, Hilda Wilcoxen, Linda McCann, Patsy Jo Guyer; brothers, Marvin Guyer, D.G. Guyer, Bill Guyer, Ervin Guyer. She is survived by her children, Myron Holbrook and wife Debbie of Elkin, Davina Lee Sprinkle and husband David of Chapel Hill, Dawn Lori Sprinkle Mustin and husband Keenan of Glade Valley; sister Kay Vargo and husband Mike of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, Amy Holbrook Crotts (Frank), Travis Holbrook, Shannon Combs, Gavin Mustin, Ella Mustin; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Richardson, Brennon Holbrook, Alyson Crotts; also several loving nieces, nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, 3 p.m. December 18, 2019, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church by Rev. George Davis. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral at the church. Special thanks to Lara Johnson for the loving care of Vena. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 981 Elkin, NC 28621 or Wotlz Hospice Home 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Sprinkle family.
Published in The Tribune from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019