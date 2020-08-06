1/1
Vesta Martin
Mrs. Vesta Reynolds Martin, 89, of Wilkesboro, passed away on August 4, 2020, at Green Valley Campus of Cone Health in Greensboro. Mrs. Martin was born September 15, 1930, in Wilkes County to the late William Rufus Reynolds and Stella Johnson Reynolds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Franklin Martin, a sister, Leona Burcham, four brothers, Ed, RJ, Kenneth and Marvin Ray (Richard) Reynolds. Vesta was a member of Little Elkin Baptist Church in Ronda. She enjoyed working word puzzles and loved to listen to music. Those left to cherish her memory include her brothers: Paul Reynolds of Wilkesboro, Joe Bill Reynolds of Elkin, Howard Reynolds of Ronda and a sister, Velda Martin and husband Jimmy of Jonesville. Also left to cherish her memory are numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. A private Family Graveside service will be held for Mrs. Martin and burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir. Due to the Covid-19 virus, the family has chosen not to publish the details of the service. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.pendrysfuneralhome.com. Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Vesta Reynolds Martin.



Published in The Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home
522 Wilkesboro Blvd Se
Lenoir, NC 28645
8287543441
