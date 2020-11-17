Virginia Adeline Johnson James, age 96, passed away Monday, Nov. 16 at Accordius at Wilkesboro. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Roaring River Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Mrs. James was born December 26, 1923 in Wilkes County to James Franklin Johnson and Esther Mathis Johnson. She was married to Joseph Beckley James for 67 years. She retired from Chatham Manufacturing after over 40 years. She was also a member of Roaring River Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. James was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Beckley James; five sisters, Hattie Douthit, Marie Johnson, Ruth Tharpe, Velma Tevepaugh, and Annie Lee Jennings; a brother James "Walter" Johnson. She is survived by a daughter, Mitzi Parnell and husband Jason of Roaring River; a son, Wayne James and wife Deborah of Yadkinville; four grandchildren, Matthew James of Yadkinville, Tiffany James Poteat of Morganton, Stacy Martin and wife Katie of Roaring River, and Lindsay Martin of Roaring River; seven great-grandchildren, Jackson Poteat, Sophia Poteat both of Morganton, Brody Martin, Gracie Martin, Ellie Berryman and Beckley Martin, all of Roaring River, Amber James of Yadkinville. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Roaring River Baptist Church Building Fund PO Box 363 Roaring River, NC 28669, or Mountain Valley Hospice 401 Technology Lane Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.reinssturdivant.com.