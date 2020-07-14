1/1
Walter Jordan
1938 - 2020
Mr. Walter Scammon Jordan, age 82 of Roaring River, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his residence. Walter was born in Dade County, Florida, on January 13, 1938, to the late Henry Scamman Jordan and Louie Daub Jordan. Walt served in the United States Navy, and was also the owner and operator of Jordan's Restaurant and Poppy J's Restaurant. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by a son, Christopher Jordan. He is survived by his wife Renea Jordan of the home, children: Victoria Jordan of Oregon, Walter A. Jordan and wife Janet of State Road, Sidney Hanson and husband Dennis of Virginia, Michael Hillson and Courtney of West Jefferson, grandchildren: Maranda Sherman, Jamison Bell, Olivia Jordan, Ryan Jordan, Celia Gregory and husband Randall, Jade Jordan, great-grandchildren: Kaleb Sherman, O'Ryin Sherman, Aiden Bell, Natelie Jordan, Jordan Hillson. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, 2 p.m., July 14, 2020, at Pleasant Home Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Tom Moore. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Jordan Family.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Pleasant Home Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
