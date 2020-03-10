|
William "Frank" Franklin Williams, 82, of Conover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born October 19, 1937, in Surry County to the late John and Myrtle Coe Williams. Frank was Vice President of manufacturing at Chatham Manufacturing Company in Elkin, NC. He graduated from Elkin High School and attended Appalachian State University. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Carroll Williams and sister, Jettie Evans. Those left to cherish his memory are: wife: Betty Ann Parker Williams of the home; son: William "Bill" Franklin Williams Jr. and wife Grace of Conover; daughter: Catherine Williams Wilson and husband Randy of Greensboro; grandchildren: Brad Newman (Sara), Will Williams (Abby), Gray Williams (Tessa); great-Grandchild: Claire Newman. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring/Hospice of Robinson Road, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 Condolences may be sent to the Williams family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com The Williams family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Published in The Tribune from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020