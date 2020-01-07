Home

Johnson Funeral Home
615 W Main St
Elkin, NC 28621
(336) 835-3211
Willie Harris Obituary

Willie Martin Harris, age 88 of Jonesville, passed away, Friday, January 3, 2019, at the Village of Wilkes. Willie was born in Yadkin County on October 19, 1931, to the late Gillis and Doretha Martin. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, George Albert Harris Jr., and several siblings. She is survived by five children, Ann Harris DeLacy of Columbia, Maryland, George Harris III of Jonesville, Tony Andrew Harris and wife Dana of Evans, Georgia, Troy Douglas and wife Leesha of Canada, Stephen Marshal Harris and wife Camala of Brandywine, Marlyand; grandchildren, Leah DeLacy, Leslie DeLacy, Mark Alexander, Kisha Harris, Crystal Harris, Kelly Harris, Tonya Harris, Douglas Harris Jr., Martin Harris, Kellie Harris, Samuel Harris, Mya Harris, Guy Harris, Sky Harris; also several loving great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; a special cousin Paulette Norman. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Friday January 10, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Billie Faye Moore, burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Jonesville. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. -2 p.m., prior to funeral starting. Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Harris family.

Published in The Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
