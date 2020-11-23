THURMOND — Yoyo Ray Warren, age 66, of Thurmond passed away Friday, Nov. 20 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mr. Warren was born Aug. 9, 1954 in Surry County to Buell and Agnes Ingool Warren. Mr. Warren attended Roaring River Methodist Church and was retired from Phillips Van Heusen in Jonesville. Yoyo was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include: his son, Anthony Warren of Thurmond; mother, Agnes Ingool Warren; brother, Robert Warren and wife Susan of Mocksville; and sister, Anna Sue Hinson of Concord. Mr. Warren will lie-in-state Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. All other services will be private. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.