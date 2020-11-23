1/
Yoyo Warren
THURMOND — Yoyo Ray Warren, age 66, of Thurmond passed away Friday, Nov. 20 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mr. Warren was born Aug. 9, 1954 in Surry County to Buell and Agnes Ingool Warren. Mr. Warren attended Roaring River Methodist Church and was retired from Phillips Van Heusen in Jonesville. Yoyo was preceded in death by his father. Survivors include: his son, Anthony Warren of Thurmond; mother, Agnes Ingool Warren; brother, Robert Warren and wife Susan of Mocksville; and sister, Anna Sue Hinson of Concord. Mr. Warren will lie-in-state Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. All other services will be private. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.



Published in The Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ELKIN FUNERAL SERVICE - ELKIN
560 NC HIGHWAY 268 W
Elkin, NC 28621-2812
(336) 526-4460
