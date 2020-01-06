|
Mr. Zachary "Zack" Taylor Trexler, age 79, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his residence after a long illness. Mr. Trexler was born September 23, 1940, in Davidson County to Willie and Annie Lee Hedrick Trexler. Mr. Trexler was a member of First United Methodist Church of Elkin and served as the facility maintenance superintendent. He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Korea during the Vietnam Era; and retired from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters and their husbands, Dorothy and Jack Kessler, Vera and Charles Penninger, Eugenia and Ray Kayser; brothers and sister-in-law, Bryan Trexler, Percy and Hollis Trexler; brothers-in-law, Delos Lyons and Steve Haynes. Survivors include: his loving wife of 45 years, Pat W. Trexler of the home; sisters, Aline Lyons of Lexington, Lucy Haynes of Fort Mill, SC; sisters-in-law, Glenda Walters of Elkin, Mary Holbrook and husband Travis of Jonesville, Barbara Trexler of Lexington; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Elkin with Rev. Mike Shuford officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery with full military honors provided by United States National Guard Honor Guard and Yadkin Post 10346. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and caregivers, Mindy Ireland, Amanda Burchette, Jessica Luffman, and Candie Lawson for their care. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com Services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service.
Published in The Tribune from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020