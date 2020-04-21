|
Zana Mayberry Wheeler, former resident of Elkin, NC, and Bermuda Run, NC, died on April 18, 2020, at the age of 92. Mrs. Wheeler was born on January 24, 1928, in Concord, NC, to Carl Roosevelt and Pauline Disher Rary. After attending Appalachian State Teachers College, she married Keith Mayberry, and spent many years as a homemaker, piano teacher, choir director, and teaching assistant in Elkin, NC. The family relocated to Pulaski, VA, in 1969, where Zana was active in the community and in the First Presbyterian Church. After Keith's passing in 1971, she relocated to Clemmons, NC, where she became a Senior Buyer for Gravely International before her retirement and subsequent marriage to Charles Thomas Wheeler. Throughout her active life, Zana enjoyed golf, tennis, bridge, and gardening, and she adored her friends and family. Zana is survived by her daughter Zana Marette of Winston-Salem, NC, her son, Brooks Mayberry of Encino, CA, and by her sisters, Bernice Stroud of Elkin, NC, and Carolyn Harris of Winston-Salem, NC, together with her five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She also experienced the immense joy and tragic loss of a great-grandchild. The family would like to express its deep appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff at Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care Center for their loving care and concern. A celebration of Zana's life will be planned for a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.jkennedyfsl.com John Kennedy is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in The Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020