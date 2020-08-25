*2wCAPFb*Wesley J. Mecham

June 18, 1954 – August 20, 2020

Wes passed away peacefully at a memory care center in Idaho Falls, due to complications of dementia. He started working in his father's shop in Bakersfield at the age of 14. Wes worked in the oil fields and finally broke away and came to work in Elko for P&H. He was an accomplished machinist, hunter and fisherman.

Wes is survived by his wife of Challis Id; sister, Rebecca Shell, of Dayton Oh; daughter, Monica Piguee of Broomfield Co. and three grandchildren; Jacob, Joseph and Jordan. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.