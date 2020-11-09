Agnes F. Ritzert
Ellwood City
Agnes F. Ritzert, 90, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford, Pa., on November 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Bumbaco) McKinnon and was born October 9, 1930, in Grove City, Pa.
She is survived by her son, Michael D. Ritzert and his wife Janis; daughters, Linda Keller and her husband Scott, Mary Ann Frampton, and Janet Schreffler and her husband Dale; grandchildren, David Ritzert and his wife Joyce, Jerry Ritzert and his wife Laure, Tracy Meanor and her husband Mark, Tonia Latimer and her husband Brett, Kevin Ritzert, Britton Frampton and his wife Gina, Brian Frampton and his wife April, Heather Badger, and Paige Cumberland; and was Gigi to numerous great-grandchildren. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Baby.
Agnes attended Grove City School. She married the love of her life, Herman Ritzert, on March 28, 1946. She worked for and retired from Dust Proof. She was a sewing machine operator at the Knitting Mill and was also retired from Pennzoil of New Castle.
Agnes enjoyed swimming with her family, baking, cooking and going to casinos. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family immensely.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Ritzert; sons, William Ritzert and Donald Ritzert; one daughter, Patricia Badger; one sister; and three brothers.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private.
Interment will be in Wurtemberg Cemetery, in Wayne Twp.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations to Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, Pa., at https://www.concordialm.org
.
Arrangements entrusted to TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.