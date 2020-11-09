1/1
Agnes F. Ritzert
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes F. Ritzert

Ellwood City

Agnes F. Ritzert, 90, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford, Pa., on November 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Bumbaco) McKinnon and was born October 9, 1930, in Grove City, Pa.

She is survived by her son, Michael D. Ritzert and his wife Janis; daughters, Linda Keller and her husband Scott, Mary Ann Frampton, and Janet Schreffler and her husband Dale; grandchildren, David Ritzert and his wife Joyce, Jerry Ritzert and his wife Laure, Tracy Meanor and her husband Mark, Tonia Latimer and her husband Brett, Kevin Ritzert, Britton Frampton and his wife Gina, Brian Frampton and his wife April, Heather Badger, and Paige Cumberland; and was Gigi to numerous great-grandchildren. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Baby.

Agnes attended Grove City School. She married the love of her life, Herman Ritzert, on March 28, 1946. She worked for and retired from Dust Proof. She was a sewing machine operator at the Knitting Mill and was also retired from Pennzoil of New Castle.

Agnes enjoyed swimming with her family, baking, cooking and going to casinos. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family immensely.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Ritzert; sons, William Ritzert and Donald Ritzert; one daughter, Patricia Badger; one sister; and three brothers.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral services will be private.

Interment will be in Wurtemberg Cemetery, in Wayne Twp.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations to Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, Pa., at https://www.concordialm.org.

Arrangements entrusted to TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Turner Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Sixth Street
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-4504
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Turner Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved