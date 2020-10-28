Albert 'Al'Henry OliverFombellAlbert 'Al' Henry Oliver, 90, Franklin Township, Fombell passed away peacefully, on October 22, 2020, at Penfield Place in Penfield N.Y., where he spent his last few months near his beloved son, Albert.Born October 25, 1929, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Albert Sr. and Alice James Oliver.Al was married for 67 years, to Helen Muntean Oliver, who passed away on November 21, 2017.Al was an avid motorcycle rider for over 70 years logging well over a million miles traveling all around the US and Canada with his friends. He made three trips to Alaska including one above the Arctic Circle. His son Albert accompanied him on trips every summer for over thirty years. Later in life Al was seen frequently on his yellow scooter nicknamed "Tweety", often at five in the morning at McDonald's having breakfast with his crew. When Al wasn't riding he liked to go north to Canada with his fishing buddies, spending most of the time eating and napping in the boat.He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Albert and Lynda Oliver of Penfield, N.Y.; daughter and son-in law, Colleen and Jeff Dunlap of Prospect; granddaughter Carrie Gurell and her husband, Rob of Honeoye Falls N.Y.; grandson, Michael Oliver and his wife, Siobhan of Winston-Salem N.C. and one great-granddaughter Piper Gurell. Also surviving are his brother, Robert Oliver and his wife, Bettie of Trenton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Martha "Dolly" and Joseph Fotia, Norma and David Muntean, and Norma Muntean, all of Ellwood City.He was preceded in death by his four sisters, Marie Muntean, Grace Bartle, Letitia Scott, and Eileen DeLisio.He was greatly loved and will be missed by family and friends.Private burial will be in St Mark's Lutheran Cemetery in Franklin Township.The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday October 31, 2020, at TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, those attending must wear facemasks or face coverings and must practice social distancing.In lieu of flowers and donations, or due to COVID 19 concerns, please feel free to convey condolences to the family in care of the funeral home at 500 Sixth Avenue, Ellwood City, PA 16117Arrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME located at 6th and Park in Ellwood City.