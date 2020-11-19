Alfred 'Al' C. Andrews
Shenango Township
Alfred "Al" C. Andrews, 60, of Shenango Township, passed away at his residence Sunday, November 15, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born May 16, 1960, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Lester and Silvia McWithey Andrews. He was married to Theresa Marchette on April 28, 1990.
Al was previously employed as a truck driver for Jefferson Poultry. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church New Castle. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of both the North American hunting and fishing clubs. His favorite moments were spent with his family.
Survivors include his wife at home, four sons, Al (Candy), Shawn (Christie), Duane, and Donald Andrews; three daughters, Donetta Andrews, Skylar Andrews, and Brittany (Colton) Aldrich; sister, Sandra Barkey; three brothers, Douglas (Kelly), Dennis, and Timothy (Billie-Jo) Andrews; and eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by a brother, Lester; a sister, Beverly Kelly; and a stepsister, Sharon Stanyard.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum.
Funeral services will be held at the Marshall Funeral Home, on Monday November 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James O'Hara of the Castlewood Alliance Church officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.