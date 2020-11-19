1/1
Alfred C. "Al" Andrews
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred 'Al' C. Andrews

Shenango Township

Alfred "Al" C. Andrews, 60, of Shenango Township, passed away at his residence Sunday, November 15, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Born May 16, 1960, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Lester and Silvia McWithey Andrews. He was married to Theresa Marchette on April 28, 1990.

Al was previously employed as a truck driver for Jefferson Poultry. He was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church New Castle. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of both the North American hunting and fishing clubs. His favorite moments were spent with his family.

Survivors include his wife at home, four sons, Al (Candy), Shawn (Christie), Duane, and Donald Andrews; three daughters, Donetta Andrews, Skylar Andrews, and Brittany (Colton) Aldrich; sister, Sandra Barkey; three brothers, Douglas (Kelly), Dennis, and Timothy (Billie-Jo) Andrews; and eight grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Al was preceded in death by a brother, Lester; a sister, Beverly Kelly; and a stepsister, Sharon Stanyard.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum.

Funeral services will be held at the Marshall Funeral Home, on Monday November 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. James O'Hara of the Castlewood Alliance Church officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
341 Main St.
Wampum, PA 16157
7247521545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved