Alice M. Graham
Franklin Township
Alice M. Graham, of Franklin Twp., Pa., passed away surrounded by her family at her home.
She was the daughter of the late Ira and Leona Hardy Peffer and was born on April 25, 1931, in New Castle, Pa.
She is survived by her daughters, Ruth McClintick of Ellwood City, Pa., and Deborah Dikum of Ellwood City, Pa.; grandchildren; John Natcher, Jr. and his wife Crystal of
Ellwood City, Pa., Amy Burr and her husband Daniel of Elwood City, Pa., and Cody McClintick and his husband Nick Bland of Ellwood City, Pa.; great-grandchildren; Olivia and Bryan Natcher; and one sister; Ruth French of Ellwood City , Pa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, of 63 years, Bill Graham, brothers; Ed Peffer, Don Peffer and Frank Peffer.
Alice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Alice and her husband Bill always enjoyed gardening and planting flowers together. They also loved sitting on their front porch, soaking up the sun, and watching hummingbirds and butterflies. They loved spending time with the family especially celebrating holidays. Alice, especially, loved spoiling her great-grandchildren. She loved taking the children to get ice cream.
Alice was a woman of strong faith and loved and respected her pastor Cliff Reynolds. Alice was a member of the Word Alive Church.
She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all that knew her. Her life will be celebrated at a later date with family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to the TURNER FUNERAL HOME OF ELLWOOD CITY, Sixth Street at Park Avenue.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Apr. 28, 2020