Alvin Lester Schaffer
Fombell
Mr. Alvin Lester Schaffer, 81, of Fombell, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, (which was also his mother's birthday) at his residence, with his loving family at his bedside.
Mr. Schaffer was born on July 6, 1938, in Muddy Creek Twp., to the late Frank P. and Christina K. (Quiring) Schaffer. Alvin retired from WR Grace in New Castle in 1991 working there for 30 years. Alvin was always busy. He loved to mow grass, cut down trees and work with his high lift, and loved to hunt. He has a certificate for getting a turkey, a deer, and a bear all in the same season. He loved to water ski at Shenango Reservoir. He raced stock cars in the 1960's in Mercer for about 20 years, dropping out for about 2 years when his 3 sons started to race. He then raced 358 times with them a few more years going to different tracks such as, Mercer, Lernerville, Tri City, and Raceway 7 in Ohio. He also raced snowmobiles over water and grass. He hunted rattle snakes with his friend Jake Bingle. They would put them in cages with a drawer on the bottom and put them at gas stations where people would drop coins in cages just to see them move. They would leave them there for a week, let them go and get more snakes. The money they collected went to Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh. They had cages in Tionesta, Clarion, and Fombell. They did this for about 5 years.
He loved NASCAR races and Dale Earnhardt Sr. was his favorite driver. He was a best friend, father, and the very best husband who will be missed very much.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene (Magill) Schaffer whom he married on February 1, 1957; his children, Jeffery Alan (Barb) Schaffer of Fombell, Cindy Dianne (Tom) Thompson of Ellwood City, Jerry Wayne (Carol) Schaffer of Ellwood City, James Ray (Patty) Schaffer of West Sunbury, and Sandee Kay (Ed) Fox of Beaver Falls; his grandchildren, Laura (Nick) Vignolini, Lisa (Paul) Lutz, Bill (Sarah) Schaffer, Tia Thompson, Tracy (Larry) Jacobs, Leane (Anthony) Venezie, Jeff (Kaylee) Schaffer, Jr., Tyla (Braden) Bentel, Brian (Ashley) Schaffer, Joanna (Layne) Kriebel, Lucas Schaffer, Doug Fox, Dan Fox, Drake Fox, and Delana Fox; and his 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ed (Nancy) Schaffer, and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his twin granddaughters, Darlene and Darla Thompson; his siblings, Frank P. (Jay) Schaffer Jr., Chris (John) DiEdgo, Andy (Violet) Schaffer, Bill (Jeanne) Schaffer, Doris (Paul) Beedy, Paul (Joann) Schaffer, Marie (Keith) Morrow, and Rose (Don) Stevens; and his nephew, Randy Schaffer.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public service. A private service will be held for Alvin's family at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Ellwood City, with the Rev. Dennis Arndt officiating. Interment will be at the Lillyville Church of God Cemetery.
Mr. Schaffer's family would like to thank the Family Hospice of New Castle, especially Arlene, Theresa, Michele, and Dr. Farone for the wonderful care that they extended to him.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on May 11, 2020