Amber Cherie LaGala
Amber Cherie LaGala, 32, Ellwood City, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 14, 2020, at UPMC - Jameson Hospital.

Born November 7, 1987, in Beaver, she was the daughter of the late Bill Rankin and Tina Boots who survives. Amber was a graduate of Mohawk High School. Amber enjoyed motorcycle rides and outdoor activities especially camping, fishing, and canoeing.

Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Bill Pierce in Florida; daughter, Cynthia Frum of Wampum; four brothers, Joseph LaGala of Virginia, Daniel LaGala, Jr. of Wampum, and Joshua and Ryan LaGala of Ellwood City; three sisters, Kayla Boots of Florida, Heidi LaGala of Clarion, Pa., and Kassie Rankin of New Brighton; two grandmothers, Rosa Boots of Alabama and Rose LaGala of Ellwood City; and close family friends, with whom she resided, Ed and Connie Miller of Ellwood City;

She was preceded in death by her father; two grandfathers, Joseph LaGala and Larry Boots; grandmother, Doris Weaver; and an aunt, Cindy Boots.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 2 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City, until the time of the funeral services at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Johnston of Risen Savior officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
