Angelo 'Ang' Aromatorio
Wampum
Angelo 'Ang' Aromatorio, 93, of Wampum, strong and loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in a New Castle Care Center following a brief illness.
Born April 28, 1927, in Wampum, he was the son of George and Jenny Aromatorio (Bennet). He was married to the late Lillian Aromatorio (Saad) on April 24, 1954 and was blessed with over 63 years of marriage.
Hard work was a staple of his life. Ang started working at a paint factory while still in high school. His paycheck, being the oldest brother, went to supporting the family. He graduated from Wampum High School in 1945. After returning from serving his country in the U.S. Navy, he worked 34 years at the B&W Steel Mill in Beaver Falls. Upon his B&W retirement, Ang and two of his brothers co-owned Clark Screw Machine in Blawnox, where he worked approximately 20 more years. There was no job beneath him. Always the first one to arrive and the last to go home, Ang treated all people with courtesy, dignity, and respect, regardless if they were his boss or he theirs. He was a member of the former St. Monica's Church in Wampum and the Lion's Club of Wampum.
Like many men of his era, Ang had a stoic, no-nonsense exterior. Yet he and Lillian both delighted in hosting their family and friends. Their generous hospitality, humor and loving acceptance was a magnet for many visitors. Another joy in his life was his yard and garden. After work, he would tend to his peppers and tomatoes and cut his own grass, usually until darkness forced him to stop.
Angelo is survived by a brother, Ronald of Latrobe; two sons, Dr. George (Michelle Calabrese, fiancé) Aromatorio of New Castle and David (Maryellen) Aromatorio of Evans City; five grandchildren, Matthew (Allison), Jonathan (Kristin), Julia (Jay) Krishnan, Jenelle, and Marcus Aromatorio; two great grandchildren, MacKenna and Calvin many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty (Ken) Snyder and five brothers, Guy (Betty), Gene (Karen), Ray (Leona), Bert (Martha) and Ron (Toni) Aromatorio.
There will be a family ceremony on Friday October 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Entombment will follow in St. Peter's Mausoleum at Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to donor's favorite charity. Memories, condolences for the family may be submitted online, to marshallsfh.com
.