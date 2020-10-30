1/1
ANGELO "ANG" AROMATORIO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANGELO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelo 'Ang' Aromatorio

Wampum

Angelo 'Ang' Aromatorio, 93, of Wampum, strong and loving father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in a New Castle Care Center following a brief illness.

Born April 28, 1927, in Wampum, he was the son of George and Jenny Aromatorio (Bennet). He was married to the late Lillian Aromatorio (Saad) on April 24, 1954 and was blessed with over 63 years of marriage.

Hard work was a staple of his life. Ang started working at a paint factory while still in high school. His paycheck, being the oldest brother, went to supporting the family. He graduated from Wampum High School in 1945. After returning from serving his country in the U.S. Navy, he worked 34 years at the B&W Steel Mill in Beaver Falls. Upon his B&W retirement, Ang and two of his brothers co-owned Clark Screw Machine in Blawnox, where he worked approximately 20 more years. There was no job beneath him. Always the first one to arrive and the last to go home, Ang treated all people with courtesy, dignity, and respect, regardless if they were his boss or he theirs. He was a member of the former St. Monica's Church in Wampum and the Lion's Club of Wampum.

Like many men of his era, Ang had a stoic, no-nonsense exterior. Yet he and Lillian both delighted in hosting their family and friends. Their generous hospitality, humor and loving acceptance was a magnet for many visitors. Another joy in his life was his yard and garden. After work, he would tend to his peppers and tomatoes and cut his own grass, usually until darkness forced him to stop.

Angelo is survived by a brother, Ronald of Latrobe; two sons, Dr. George (Michelle Calabrese, fiancé) Aromatorio of New Castle and David (Maryellen) Aromatorio of Evans City; five grandchildren, Matthew (Allison), Jonathan (Kristin), Julia (Jay) Krishnan, Jenelle, and Marcus Aromatorio; two great grandchildren, MacKenna and Calvin many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Betty (Ken) Snyder and five brothers, Guy (Betty), Gene (Karen), Ray (Leona), Bert (Martha) and Ron (Toni) Aromatorio.

There will be a family ceremony on Friday October 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum. Entombment will follow in St. Peter's Mausoleum at Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to donor's favorite charity. Memories, condolences for the family may be submitted online, to marshallsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
341 Main St.
Wampum, PA 16157
7247521545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved