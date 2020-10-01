Anna M. GoughEllwood CityMrs. Anna M. Gough, 80, of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Quality Life Services in New Castle.Anna was born in McKees Rocks to the late John C. and Helen F. (McGowen) Doerr. She had attended Moon High School. She had worked at Cully's Restaurant in Ellport for 3 years and other restaurants in Beaver Falls and New Castle as a cook. For many years, she also worked with her daughter at Theresa's Beauty Shop in Ellwood City. Anna is a former member of the V.F.W., MOOSE Lodge, and Eagles Club. She enjoyed playing bingo especially monthly at her sister Ruth's house with all her sisters.She is survived by her daughters, Theresa (Todd) Tillia of Ellwood City and Margaret (Christopher) Moore of New Castle; her granddaughters, Morgan and Jordan Halstead; and her sister, Ruth Blonski of Coraopolis.She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Debbie Yoder in 1980; her sisters, Helen Savin, Jean Lipscomb, and Nancy Allison; and her brothers, John and Mike Doerr.Family and friends will be received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A service for Anna will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Phil Conklin officiating. Interment will be at the Graceland Cemetery in New Castle.Those attending the visitation and funeral service are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.Mrs. Gough's family would like to thank the staff of the Quality Life Services in New Castle for the wonderful care that they extended to her.