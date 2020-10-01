1/1
Anna M. Gough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna M. Gough

Ellwood City

Mrs. Anna M. Gough, 80, of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Quality Life Services in New Castle.

Anna was born in McKees Rocks to the late John C. and Helen F. (McGowen) Doerr. She had attended Moon High School. She had worked at Cully's Restaurant in Ellport for 3 years and other restaurants in Beaver Falls and New Castle as a cook. For many years, she also worked with her daughter at Theresa's Beauty Shop in Ellwood City. Anna is a former member of the V.F.W., MOOSE Lodge, and Eagles Club. She enjoyed playing bingo especially monthly at her sister Ruth's house with all her sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Theresa (Todd) Tillia of Ellwood City and Margaret (Christopher) Moore of New Castle; her granddaughters, Morgan and Jordan Halstead; and her sister, Ruth Blonski of Coraopolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Debbie Yoder in 1980; her sisters, Helen Savin, Jean Lipscomb, and Nancy Allison; and her brothers, John and Mike Doerr.

Family and friends will be received on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City. A service for Anna will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Phil Conklin officiating. Interment will be at the Graceland Cemetery in New Castle.

Those attending the visitation and funeral service are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Mrs. Gough's family would like to thank the staff of the Quality Life Services in New Castle for the wonderful care that they extended to her.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc
309 Spring Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 758-3222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Samuel Teolis Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved