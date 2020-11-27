Barbara J. BartolomeoEllwood CityMrs. Barbara J. Bartolomeo, 88, of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Avalon Nursing Center in New Castle.Mrs. Bartolomeo was born on January 19, 1932, in New Castle, to the late Claude and Ethel (Alsop) Beckman. She is a member of the New Castle High School Class of 1950 and the Holy Redeemer Parish. Barbara was a homemaker, an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and enjoyed going RV camping with her husband.She is survived by her sons, Rick (Linda) Bartolomeo of Brookfield, Ohio and Gary (Betty) Bartolomeo of New Castle; her grandchildren, Dustin (Elisa) Bartolomeo-Damon, Ciera Damon, Tyler Womer, Ryan Bartolomeo, Ashlee, Randy (Jamie) Stottlemire, Rachael (Dan) Flannery and Rashel Stottlemire and her ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Josephine Scalzo of New Castle and Audrey Korosen of Mt. Jackson.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Angelo J. Bartolomeo Jr., whom she married on June 5, 1954 and passed away on August 15, 2014; her daughter, Patricia J. Kirkham and her brothers, Glenn Beckman and Edward Beckman.Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 7 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with Father Philip Farrell officiating.Interment will be at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.