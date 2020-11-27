1/1
Barbra Strohecker
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbra

Strohecker

Beaver Falls

Barbra Strohecker, 68, of Beaver Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at her residence.

Born December 6, 1951, in Ellwood City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Gladys Flesher Strohecker. She was formerly married to Robert Lutz, he survives.

Barb worked at Pee Wees in Ellwood City for many years. She enjoyed volunteering at the former Ellwood City Hospital. She inspired many to follow their hearts and dreams. She was loved and will be missed by many.

Survivors include two daughters, Tracy Lutz of Beaver Falls, and Karen (William) Huff of Canton, Ohio; her son, Todd (Jennifer) Lutz; four grandchildren, Mykalia and William Huff Jr., and Serenity and Emilee Lutz; and her brother, William (Brenda) Strohecker.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Ronald (Mary) and Roy (Dori) Strohecker, and her sister, Darlene (Paul) Klinesmith.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements entrusted to MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood. City Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved