Barry Lee Smith



Formerly of Ellwood City



Barry Lee Smith, 41 of New Castle, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away at his residence on Saturday, October 17, 2020.



Born in Ellwood City on June 15, 1979, Barry was the son of the late Raymond D. and Shirley Jean Gahagan Smith. Barry had worked as a loan officer at US Bank in Pittsburgh. He was affiliated with the City Rescue Mission in New Castle.



Barry is survived by his two brothers, Danny (Joyce) Smith and Shawn Smith, both of Ellwood City; a niece, Taylor Smith of Erie, Pa. and several aunts and uncles.



A private service was held for his family at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.



His family would like to thank Pastor Rich Shira of the City Rescue Mission for his help and guidance.



Barry's family would like to suggest that memorial contributions can be made in Barry's name to the City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 965, New Castle, PA 16103.



