Bessie Elizabeth 'Betty' Rafacz
Wampum
Bessie Elizabeth 'Betty' Rafacz, 89, of Wampum passed away peacefully Monday, August 31, 2020, at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle following an extended illness.
Born April 1, 1931, in Coalport, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Vanda (Gmerek) Stiles Sr. She was married to Henry J. Rafacz for 66 years, he survives.
Betty was a member of the former St. Monica's Parish in Wampum, and more recently Holy Redeemer in Ellwood City. She formerly worked at Airway Luggage and Shenango Pottery. She also cleaned St. Monica's for several years. Betty's truest love was being a homemaker, baking, cooking, and smothering her children and grandchildren with love.
In addition to her husband, Henry, Bessie is survived by her two daughters, Denise (Mark) Loccisano of Fredericksburg, Va. and Carol (Charlie) Monks of Franklin, Tenn.; two sons, John (Tom) Rafacz of Skokie, Ill. and Jim (Melissa) Rafacz of Enon Valley; sister, Lilly Mills of North Carolina; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren with another one due in September.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Leonard, and Andrew Stiles and three sisters, Jessie Korowicki, Rella Crofton, and Dorothy Anderson.
A private blessing service was held at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum, with Rev. Father Mark Thomas officiating. Interment followed in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
