Betty Jane Jinar
Ellwood City
Mrs. Betty Jane Jinar, 90, from Ellwood City, passed away peacefully to be with her husband and Jesus on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Haven Nursing Home.
She was born on March 22, 1930, to the late Martha (Cholak) Yacko and Andrew Yacko. She was married to John Jinar, Sr. for 59 years when he passed away on June 2, 2007.
Our mom enjoyed playing her harmonica and her accordion. She enjoyed cooking and taking care of her six children.
Surviving are Dan (Liza) Jinar, Marsha (Marvin) Snyder, Jaime (Dawn) Jinar, Dave Jinar, John (Mary Lou) Jinar and Georgia (Bob) Ramella; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Aldena Jinar.
She was the last of nine children, brother, Michael Yacko, and sisters, Martha Moehrle, Mary Arkett, Helen Aiken, Rose Cole, Margaret Rowse, Evelyn MacClean, and Alice Yacko.
Our family would like to thank everyone at the Haven for their constant loving care. A special thanks to our sister Marsha for being there for her.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will not be a public service.
A private family service will be held at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Ellwood City, with Father Richard Salley officiating. Interment will be at the Locust Grove Cemetery.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on May 11, 2020