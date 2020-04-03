Home

BONNIE K. TIMBLIN

BONNIE K. TIMBLIN Obituary
Bonnie K. Timblin

Ellwood City

Bonnie K. Timblin, 74, Ellwood City passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Beaver Valley Nursing and Rehab Center following a short illness.

Born May 9, 1945, in Union City, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Howard S. and Helen (Mulvin) Bair Sr. Bonnie graduated from Riverside High School.

Survivors include her husband, William Timblin; three sisters, Linda (Ken) Kemp, Barbara Weingartner and Debra Bair and a brother, Howard "Pete" (Rita) Bair Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, Dorothy Bair; sister, Dianne Lynn Cortez and brother, Harold C. Madder, Jr.

Due to the recent uncertainties of the pandemic, no services will be held. Final interment will take place in Wurtemburg Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Apr. 3, 2020
