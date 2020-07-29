1/1
BRUCE ALDEN HETRICK
1932 - 2020
Bruce Alden Hetrick

North Sewickley Township

Bruce Alden Hetrick, 87, of North Sewickley Twp., passed away peacefully at his home with his family.

He was the son of Merle E. and Mabel J. (Enterline) Hetrick born on September 30, 1932, in Winslow, Pa. He was a Veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War. Bruce retired after 35 years as an engineer for Columbia Gas of Transmission. He attended Concord United Methodist Church in North Sewickley Twp.

Bruce was an avid hunter, master gardener and baseball enthusiast. He had incredible faith in God and dearly loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Flora D. (Stormer) Hetrick; two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy (Bill) Cotherman and Lori (David) Wright, all of North Sewickley Twp.; three grandchildren and their spouses, Carol (Brian) Sprinker and Bryan (Stefanie) Wright, all of Chippewa Twp. and Luke (Andrea) Wright, Charlotte, N.C.; four great-grandchildren, Stella and Will Wright and Max and Levi Sprinker and a sister, Kathleen Green, DuBois, Pa.

A private funeral service was held for the family on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Rev. Chris Kindle officiated. Interment was in Concord Cemetery, North Sewickley Twp. Military honors were conducted by the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to The Concord United Methodist Church Soup Kitchen Fund.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care.

HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, was in charge of arrangements.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill & Kunselman Funeral Home
3801 Fourth Ave.
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
7248431200
