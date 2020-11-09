Bud Courson
Wayne Township
Bud Courson, 73, of Wayne Twp., Ellwood City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 5, 2020, at UPMC Passavant Hospital.
Born November 15, 1946, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Fred and Leona Thompson Courson. He was married to Cindy Hoyman Courson for 24 years; she survives.
Bud was a 1964 graduate of Riverside High School. He spent 30 years in the U.S. Air Force National Guard in Pittsburgh. Bud owned the Oak Grove Inn for 25 years. Bud loved to travel and to ride his Harley. He especially enjoyed family vacations at their camp at Geneva on the Lake in Ohio.
In addition to his wife, Cindy, survivors include a daughter, Shannon (James) Brown, and sister, Janie (Lemuel) Linville of Ellwood City.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Elek James Brown on October 17, 2020.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 8 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. The Rev. Dennis Arndt of Lillyville Church of God will officiate. Final interment will take place in Wurtemburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
