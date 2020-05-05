Home

CARMEN R. CAROZZA

CARMEN R. CAROZZA Obituary
Carmen R. Carozza

North Sewickley Township

Carmen R. Carozza, 91, of North Sewickley Twp. passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.

He was born on July 16, 1928, in Forestville to the late Michael and Angeline (Isacco) Carozza. He was a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish and a Veteran of the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Glorine (DiMuzio) Carozza; a daughter, Christine Bamberger of Ellwood City; a son, Ronald Carozza of Seattle, Washington; a granddaughter, Casey Bamberger of Washington, Pa. and a grandson, Colby Bamberger USAF. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Loccisano of Ellwood City and a sister-in-law, Ada Carozza of Michigan.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tony and Regis Carozza and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Carozza.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Club Hope Foundation in Ellwood City, or to the , Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life for Carmen will be held at a later date.

The funeral arrangements are entrusted to the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City.

Entombment will be at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery, St. Peter's Mausoleum.


Published in Ellwood City Ledger on May 5, 2020
