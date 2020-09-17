Carol Ann



Richards



Franklin Township



Carol Ann Richards, 80, of Franklin Township, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. She drifted peacefully having spent her final two days with her children by her side and surrounded by the loving voices of her grandchildren, who she loved more than anything in this world. |



Carol was born April 7, 1940, in New Brighton, to the late Catherine and Charles Oliver. She was well known for being a cashier at Murphy's Mart in Ellwood City. She also worked at Ames Department Store and as one of the most loving aides to her many residents that she cared for at Northview Estates. She was a member of the North Sewickley Presbyterian Church and loved her church family very much. As well as spending time with her children and grandchildren, Carol also loved reading her Bible, doing crossword puzzles, listening to Contemporary Christian and Country music, watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, baking and dancing in her kitchen.



Married to the late David "Red" Elwin Richards, together they raised a beautiful family that included Mark (Jamie) Richards, Sheri (Todd) Ault, Misty (Ricky Sunders) Fitzgerald, Lori (Michael) Jeannette and Debbie (Howard) Nelson. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren who she was extremely proud, Kristen and Taylor Jeanette, Jamie and Justin Nelson, Connor and McKenna Richards, Cheyenne Ault, Talan, CJ, Katelyn and Amber Fitzgerald.



A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date, by the family.



Memorial Contributions can be made in Carol's name to the North Sewickley Presbyterian Church.



The family would also like to thank the many doctors, nurses and staff at Heritage Valley that provided the most outstanding care for Carol and kept her comfortable until the very end.



"May the Lord keep watch between you and me when we are away from each other." Genesis 31:49



Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.



