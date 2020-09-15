Carrie E.
Shaffer
Shenango Township
Carrie E. Shaffer, 99, of Shenango Twp., New Castle, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at UPMC - Jameson Hospital following a short illness.
Born January 24, 1921, in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Albert Will and Elva (Rolshaus) Will. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Leslie Shaffer; a son, Albert Shaffer; sister, Helen Mottle; and a brother, Chuck Will.
Carrie was formerly a member of the Greenwood Methodist Church and the Christ Gospel Church. Currently she is a member of Word Alive Church in New Castle. She played the organ and piano and taught Sunday school at all three. Carrie was an accomplished seamstress and cake decorator.
Survivors include a son, Tom (Jessilyn) Shaffer of Shenango Twp; daughter-in-law, Vicki Shaffer Zeigler of New Castle; three grandchildren, Leslie Ann (Mitch) Mills of Fairview, Pa., Thomas J. (Micheleen) Shaffer of Poland, Ohio, and Shawn Shaffer of New Castle; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Per her wishes, there will be no services. A private interment was held at Harmony Baptist Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.