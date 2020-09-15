1/1
Carrie E. Shaffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carrie E.

Shaffer

Shenango Township

Carrie E. Shaffer, 99, of Shenango Twp., New Castle, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at UPMC - Jameson Hospital following a short illness.

Born January 24, 1921, in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Albert Will and Elva (Rolshaus) Will. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Leslie Shaffer; a son, Albert Shaffer; sister, Helen Mottle; and a brother, Chuck Will.

Carrie was formerly a member of the Greenwood Methodist Church and the Christ Gospel Church. Currently she is a member of Word Alive Church in New Castle. She played the organ and piano and taught Sunday school at all three. Carrie was an accomplished seamstress and cake decorator.

Survivors include a son, Tom (Jessilyn) Shaffer of Shenango Twp; daughter-in-law, Vicki Shaffer Zeigler of New Castle; three grandchildren, Leslie Ann (Mitch) Mills of Fairview, Pa., Thomas J. (Micheleen) Shaffer of Poland, Ohio, and Shawn Shaffer of New Castle; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Per her wishes, there will be no services. A private interment was held at Harmony Baptist Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved