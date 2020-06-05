Carter J. Huzinec
Carter J. Huzinec

Ellwood City

Carter J. Huzinec, 20, of Ellwood City, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital following complications of injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

Carter was known for being the fun, playful, silly, kind hearted, helpful, hardworking friend to all and was always able to put a smile on everyone's face. He was a laborer at Universal Refractories in Wampum. He formerly worked at T & M Hardware. Carter graduated from Lawrence County Vo-Tech in 2018. He was a country boy, and enjoyed lifting heavy weights, camping, hiking, fishing, big trucks and bonfires. Survivors include his mother, Chrissi Gallaher Huzinec; father, Michael Huzinec and his wife, Amy; girlfriend, Sierra Knight; stepsister, Samantha Pinkle; stepbrother, Oliver Miller; aunt, Tina Gallaher (Cary) Nye; three close cousins Casey, MacKenzie and Ally, and, his black lab, Bella.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday June 7, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 4 p.m. with Pastors Sam and Tracy Fidell of the Living Manna Family Church officiating, at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 5, 2020.
