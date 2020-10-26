Cecil Eugene Roof Sr.



Ellwood City



Cecil Eugene Roof Sr., 65, of Ellwood City, went to be with the Lord from his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after a hard fought health battle.



He was born in Richland, South Carolina, on March 28, 1955. Cecil was the son of the late Robert William Roof and Margie Ruth Bertrand. He married Susie Sellers on July 3, 1983. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. A member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Cecil was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. His family was the most important thing in his life and he will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.



Cecil spent most of his life as a small engine mechanic as he loved working on lawnmowers and such. He loved to fish; it was his passion along with old cars and going to car shows. He was a hard worker and providing for his family was his second priority; his first priority was serving God. He had a huge heart and loved helping people in any way he was able to. He loved to cook for others. His favorite time was time that he got to spend with family and friends. His grandsons were the center of his whole world and he did everything he could for them.



Cecil is survived by his wife, Susie Roof; his children, Cecil Roof Jr. and Sabrina Roof; his grandchildren, D.J. Roof, Richie Wymer, and Timmy Roof; a step mom, Carolyn Roof; four brothers, Billy (Diane) Roof, Marty (Hope) Roof, Donnie Roof, and Mark Roof; one sister, Jessalyn (Brian) Horrell; and multiple aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his father, Robert William Roof; his mother, Margie Ruth Bertrand; and his stepfather, Ludger Bertrand.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. at Edgewood Baptist Church, 430 Edgewood Road, Beaver Falls, PA 15010. From 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. will be visitation with the family, a time to share memories, followed by a service led by Pastor Michael Coleman with a dinner following.



Arrangements by the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.



