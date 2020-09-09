Charles C. Hedlund



Taylor Township



Charles C. Hedlund, 64, of Taylor Township, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.



Born in Taylor Township on October 19, 1955, Charles was the son of the late Charles V. and Charlotte Clark Hedlund. He is survived by his wife, the former Lila Shutack, whom he married on July 10, 1978. Charles worked as delivery person for Butler Siding. Charles was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving from September of 1973 through September of 1976. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserves through 1979.



Besides his wife Lila, Charles is survived by his two children, Charles (Raylynn Cook) Hedlund of New Castle and Brianne (Matthew Ross) Hedlund of Beaver Falls; his two stepchildren, Larry (Rena) Kachinski of West Pittsburg and Joseph (Carla) Kachinski of Beaver Falls; two sisters, Robin Falatko of West Pittsburg and Debra DeFrischia of Wampum; a brother, Rick Hedlund of New Castle and eleven grandchildren, Sierra, Lucas, Ava, Charlotte, Chance, Leighahna, Brandyn, Gabriel, Shawn, Jamie and David.



Charles was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bobbie Shutack.



Friends will be received at the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1 p.m. until the time of Charles Memorial Service at 3 p.m.



