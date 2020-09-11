1/1
CHARLES L. "CHUCK" SHEARER
Charles L. 'Chuck' Shearer

New Beaver Borough

Charles L. 'Chuck' Shearer, 99, of New Beaver Borough, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 9, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 7, 1921 in the Clinton-Possum Hollow area of Wampum to the late Harry and Ida (Davis) Shearer. He was married to G. Eileen Boots for 78 years. She survives.

Chuck retired from Babcock and Wilcox as a millwright following 40 years of service. He was an active member of First Assembly of God Church in New Castle. Chuck was a jack-of-all-trades and could do most everything. He especially enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and fishing. He also played the piano, guitar, and banjo, even though he never had a lesson. Chuck enjoyed spending time in the summer at the cottage along the Allegheny River in Oil City.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his three daughters, Patricia Bright of North Beaver Township, Cheryl McClain of New Beaver Boro, and Pamela (Carl) Andersson of Chicago; one son, Reggie (LeeAnn) Shearer of Wampum; nine loving grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by five brothers, Clifford Shearer, Vernon Shearer, and three in infancy; three sisters, Florence McQuiston, Gretta Harper, and one in infancy; one granddaughter, Lisa Bright and one great granddaughter, Montana Lynn Hall Foster.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, Main Street, Wampum, PA. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery in New Castle.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors are asked to follow CDC guidelines and wear masks and practice social distancing.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
341 Main St.
Wampum, PA 16157
7247521545
