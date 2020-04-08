Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A Tomon Jr Funeral Home & Crematory
97 Grim Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1556

CHARLES "ED" LUMLEY

Add a Memory
CHARLES "ED" LUMLEY Obituary
Charles 'Ed' Lumley

Ellwood City

Charles 'Ed' Lumley 78, passed peacefully at home with his family on April 6, after battling cancer for several years.

Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie (Bollinger) Lumley, whom he married July 7, 1967; his parents, Paul Lumley and Mary Ellen (Morgan) Stewart and his brother, Thomas. Surviving are his children, Marlene Lumley, Karen (Brian) Goehring and Vicki (Hal Hardy) Lumley and his granddaughter, Taren Lumley. Also surviving are his sisters, Jane Bice, Ann Morgan, Dotty Ruby and Beth (Robert) Beatty, many nieces and nephews, and his closest friends, Mark Love and Bob Corfield.

Ed was best known as "The Matco Tool Man". He was an avid motorcyclist (West Penn BMW), enjoyed tinkering with lawn tractors, chain swearing, and buying furniture he didn't need. He was well known for his sense of humor and will be greatly missed. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH A. TOMON JR. FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 97 Grim Ave., Ellport.
Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CHARLES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -