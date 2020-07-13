1/1
CHARLES M. DUDASH
Charles M. Dudash

Ellport

Mr. Charles M. Dudash, 85, of Ellport passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

Mr. Dudash was born on June 23, 1935, in Ellwood City, to the late Elizabeth (Mozes) Dudash. He was a member of the Lincoln High School Class of 1953, and the Holy Redeemer Parish. Charles enlisted with the U.S. Air Force on October 25, 1954, and served with the 4028th Strategic Reconnaissance Squadron at the Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas as a jet mechanic until his discharge on October 24, 1958, with the rank of Sergeant. Following his service with the Air Force, he worked at the Babcock & Wilcox Steel Mill for 22 years as a crane assistant. He later worked at the Butler Auto Auction as a driver. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was a member of the NRA.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Pratt) Dudash, whom he married on May 25, 1963; his daughter, Cheryl (Jimmy) Morris of New Galilee; his sons, James Dudash of New Hampshire and Jeffery (Kristen) Dudash of Ellport; his grandchildren, Shane Dudash, Matthew Dudash, Chera Dudash, Stephanie Sye, and Elizabeth Morris, and his great-grandchildren, Braden, Camryn, and Saylor.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his brother, Robert Dudash in infancy.

A private Blessing Service will be held for Charles's family on Monday at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with Father Mark Thomas officiating. Inurnment will be at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Members of the Veterans Honor Guard are asked to meet at the funeral home on Monday by 3:50 p.m. to conduct full military honors.

Memorial contributions in Mr. Dudash's name may be made to the American Cancer Society.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
