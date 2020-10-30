Charlotte Birtalan
Ellwood City
Charlotte Birtalan, 88, of Ellwood City, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Jameson Memorial Hospital.
Born June 17, 1932, in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was the daughter of the late William S. and Emma R. Roth Kaldy. She was married to Benedict "Ben" Birtalan for 57 years until his death, September 29, 2009.
Charlotte was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She formerly worked at Matthews Conveyor as a typist and at JC Penny's. She later went on to work at the Grove City Bus Lines. Charlotte was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellwood City. A past member of Alter Guild, Love Hope Circle and social ministries and the Ellwood City Rainbow Girls. She was a member of the Garden Guild in Ellwood. She loved to arrange flowers, wreaths, and make crafts.
Survivors include two sons, Bradley D. Birtalan of Slippery Rock, and David C. (Theresa) Birtalan of Keller, Texas; her daughter, Laurie A. Birtalan of Ellwood City; four grandchildren, Blake, Samantha Rey, David, and Andrea Birtalan and one great grandson, Bryson Rey;.
She was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, William (Patricia) Kaldy.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday October 31, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City, with her Pastor Peggy Suhr Barkley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church.
.