Charlotte Louise Wilson
Wayne Township
Charlotte Louise Wilson, 83, of Wayne Twp., passed away Friday, October 30, 2020, at UPMC, Jameson Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born June 18, 1937, in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Chalmers and Ida (Weisz) Hazen. She was married to William "Bill" J. Wilson who died July 7, 1992.
Charlotte worked for many years as a practical nurse at St. Francis Hospital in New Castle. She then worked at Fashion Bug in Franklin Twp. Charlotte attended the Park Alliance Church. She enjoyed quilting and cooking. Her most cherished time was spent with family.
Survivors include two daughters, Stacey (Thomas) Booth of Volant, and Debbie (Mark) Price of Wayne Twp.; five sisters, Norma Decker of North Sewickley Twp., Shirley Pendleton of Lancaster, Calif., Marion Carlin of Hadley, Idaho, and Doris Keane and Vonda Recce, both of Ellwood City; one brother, Lloyd Weisz of New Castle; three grandchildren, Kristin (Drew Scibetta) Price, Erin Price, and Katherine (Michael) Ritson; and one great-grandchild, Nevaeh Booth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Joe Weisz; sister, Judith Stoops' and a grandson, Thomas Booth.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private services were held. Pastor Wesley Sherry officiated with interment following in Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staffs at Jameson Hospital and Quality Life Services for the kind and compassionate care shown to Charlotte.
Memorial contributions may be made to Park Alliance Church, 701 Jefferson Ave., Ellwood City, PA 16117.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
