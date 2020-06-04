Clarence "Butch" Crawford
Clarence 'Butch'

Crawford

Beaver Falls

Mr. Clarence "Butch" Crawford, 67, of Beaver Falls, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence.

Butch was born on September 25, 1952, in Salem, Ohio, to the late Richard Crawford and Dorothy (Pizer) Crawford VanKirk. He graduated from the former Northwestern High School. Butch had worked at Mayer China and Moltrup Steel, both in Beaver Falls, and retired from TMK Koppel Steel. He also was a self employed DJ for over 30 years, and umpired baseball for various leagues. Butch was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan and enjoyed fishing, bowling, casinos, treasure hunting, and antique cars.

He is survived by his wife, Jodi (Yargo) Crawford whom he married on December 24, 2006; his mother-in-law, Lois Yargo; his sisters, Joann McCann, Geraldine Moore, Eva Cox, Pearl Mays, and Sally Ann Vocial; his brother, Curt Crawford; and his beloved pets.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Clarence VanKirk; his sisters, Maxine Hohn and Dolly Frank; his brother, Richard Crawford; and his father-in-law, Jimmy Yargo.

Family and friends will be received on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. at the SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, with the Rev. Phil Conklin officiating. Those attending the visitation and service are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
