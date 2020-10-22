1/1
Clementina Amadio
Clementina Amadio

Ellwood City

Mrs. Clementina Amadio, 90, of Ellwood City, passed away on Tuesday, October, 20, 2020, at the Heritage Valley Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospice.

Mrs. Amadio was born on August 26, 1930, in Miglierina Provincia Cantanzaro, Italy, to the late Dominick and Lucia (Torhia) Mazzei. She had come to Ellwood City at the age of 17 in 1927, and attended Lincoln High School. She is a member of the Holy Redeemer Parish and the Holy Redeemer Christian Mothers. Clemie had worked at the Ellwood City Hospital in the dietary department for 9 years, Mine Safety for 4 years, and with Aurora's Catering for many years. She enjoyed knitting, baking, and cooking.

She is survived by her children, Nathan Amadio of New Castle, Lucy (Ron) Mitchell of Darlington, Dominick (Linda) Amadio of Ellwood City, and Elaine (Bruce) Blythe of Ellwood City; her grandchildren, Tina Lurch, Nicole McClaren, Kim Amadio, Kristine Novack, Jamie Partridge, Mark Folino, and Alan Folino; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Albert J. Amadio whom she married on May 26, 1952 and passed away on February 13, 2016; her sister, Emily Gagliardi; and her brother, Joseph Mazzei.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Friday at the Holy Redeemer Church at 10 a.m. with Father Phillip Farrell officiating. Interment will follow at the Holy Redeemer Cemetery. The SAMUEL TEOLIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 309 Spring Ave., Ellwood City, is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Memorial donations in Mrs. Amadio's name may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice at the Heritage Valley Medical Center.




Published in Ellwood City Ledger on Oct. 22, 2020.
