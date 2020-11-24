Craig 'Queenie' King
Ellwood City
Craig "Queenie" King, 62, Ellwood City, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at his residence following a lengthy courageous battle with cancer.
Born August 13, 1958, in Ellwood City, he was the son of the late Warren "Fuzzy" and Evelyn Riffer King. He was married to Grace Francis King for 12 years, she survives.
Queenie was a 1976 graduate of VoTech High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellwood City. Queenie worked at Kirchel's Auto repairing automobiles for many years. He was a member of the Moose Club and Hungarian Home. He loved taking motorcycle rides and was a huge Jeep enthusiast. His most cherished times were spent with his family and many friends.
In addition to his wife, Grace, survivors include a son, Matthew (Samantha) King of Wexford; daughter, Amy (Clayton) Laquer of Wexford; two stepsons, Joshua (Rachel) Duncan of Wampum, and Frank Duncan of Ellwood; sister-in-law, Elaine King of Ellport; two brothers, Stanley (Pat) King of Florida, and Bruce (Sue) King of Ohio; and two grandchildren, Kimberly and Adam.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wayne King.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, November 24, from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Pastor Peggy Suhr Barkley of Trinity Lutheran Church will officiate. Attendees may wear tie dye in honor of Queenie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Club Hope, 237 Sixth St., Ellwood City, PA 16117.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.